Toncoin (TON) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and approximately $6.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,580.52 or 1.00014599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

