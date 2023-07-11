Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,810. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
