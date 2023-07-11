Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,810. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $641,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

