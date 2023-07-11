Tower Bridge Advisors Has $12.38 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 696,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,171,141. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

