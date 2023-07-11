Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

