Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 906 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,605 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 169,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

