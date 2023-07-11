TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.88. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 363,800 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.03.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

