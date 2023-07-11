TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Up 17.5%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.91. 980,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 518,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 18.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.