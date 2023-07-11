Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 54,006 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,676,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,465,000 after acquiring an additional 397,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KFY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

