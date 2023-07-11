Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.36. The company had a trading volume of 553,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $396.05.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.