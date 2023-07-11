Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 15,272 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,272 shares during the period. Franklin Electric makes up about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Franklin Electric worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 101.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 185,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 93,266 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 287.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

