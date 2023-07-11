TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Lennar accounts for 2.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 420,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,595. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $127.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

