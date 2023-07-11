Trust Wallet Token Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $350.52 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000324 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.