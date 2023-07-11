Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $212,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,503,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.10. 141,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,122. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

