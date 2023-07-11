Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 56000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Valeo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$29.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.53.

Valeo Pharma ( TSE:VPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.60 million.

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

