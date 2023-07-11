VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 1,145,574 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

