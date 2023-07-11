Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 430,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,744. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.