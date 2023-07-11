Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.94

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.94 and last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 61033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,481,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

