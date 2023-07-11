Verasity Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Verasity has a total market cap of $50.71 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006341 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

