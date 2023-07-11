Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.
Viasat Stock Performance
Shares of VSAT stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,279 shares of company stock worth $55,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
