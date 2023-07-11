Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Viasat from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,279 shares of company stock worth $55,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

