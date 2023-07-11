Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Further Reading
