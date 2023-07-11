Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EDI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

