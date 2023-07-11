VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.04

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.04 and last traded at $152.24, with a volume of 1483617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 497,124 shares of the virtualization software provider's stock worth $71,432,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

