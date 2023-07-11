VVS Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $95.78 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $375,491.77 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,407,891,928,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,207,155,323,868 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

