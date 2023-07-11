Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 376 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

