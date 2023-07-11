Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 62 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.36. The stock had a trading volume of 568,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.