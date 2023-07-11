WAX Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $169.01 million and approximately $38.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,012,658,715 coins and its circulating supply is 3,326,115,360 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,012,255,203.790086 with 3,325,893,143.385276 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05518331 USD and is up 11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $68,290,636.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

