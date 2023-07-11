Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Critical Analysis

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.27% -19.63% -13.23% Weibo 14.36% 12.30% 5.88%

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50 Weibo 1 4 1 0 2.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.38%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $25.42, indicating a potential upside of 90.20%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Weibo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $402.67 million 0.59 -$24.42 million ($0.66) -10.95 Weibo $1.84 billion 1.70 $85.56 million $1.07 12.49

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weibo beats EverQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

