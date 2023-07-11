Westwood Management Corp IL Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.