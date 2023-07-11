Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,301 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,347. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -317.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

