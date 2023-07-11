Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,301 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MRVL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314,347. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of -317.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
