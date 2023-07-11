Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Head to Head Contrast

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and NNN REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.45 $1.88 billion $1.71 19.91 NNN REIT $773.05 million 10.17 $334.63 million $1.92 22.48

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than NNN REIT. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 14.07% 13.37% 8.22% NNN REIT 43.64% 8.49% 4.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and NNN REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and NNN REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 3 1 2.71 NNN REIT 1 2 5 0 2.50

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.65%. NNN REIT has a consensus target price of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given NNN REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NNN REIT has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NNN REIT has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.