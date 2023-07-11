Wolfe Research Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

