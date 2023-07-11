WOO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.42 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $382.27 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,390,996 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

