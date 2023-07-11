Wrapped HBAR Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $121,364.36 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,810 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,809.193134 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04775534 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $182,959.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

