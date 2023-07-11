Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $706.83. 182,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $672.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

