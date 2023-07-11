Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.08) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Yellow Cake Trading Up 3.5 %

YLLXF stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.