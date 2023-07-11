ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $511,273.21

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $511,273.21 and $41.53 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00094070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00026388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

