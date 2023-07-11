Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $47.91

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.91, but opened at $50.64. Zillow Group shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 884,276 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

