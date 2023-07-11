Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 17,975 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zuora Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 911,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,141. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

