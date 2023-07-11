ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,233. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

