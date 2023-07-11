ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 449 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,619. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.