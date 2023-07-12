136,885 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Bought by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 537,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

