4,746 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,052. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

