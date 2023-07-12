5,063 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,058,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,463,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

