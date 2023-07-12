5,802 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.31. 801,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.72 and its 200-day moving average is $215.96. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

