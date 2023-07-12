9,300 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 4,629,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,203,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

