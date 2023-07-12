ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

ABM stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

