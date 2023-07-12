Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $74,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

