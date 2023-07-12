Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down to $79.05

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.05, but opened at $72.23. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 814,018 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 850,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after buying an additional 2,854,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after buying an additional 38,321 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,247,000 after buying an additional 296,704 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

