ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.06

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 883347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,779. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

