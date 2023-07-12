Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.82. Accuray shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 374,827 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAY. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,699,718.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accuray by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Accuray by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.